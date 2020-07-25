Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after purchasing an additional 845,261 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,029,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $895,403.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NG stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.