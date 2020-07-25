Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFR. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

