Royal Bank of Canada Has $338,000 Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,986,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $80.31 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

