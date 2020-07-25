ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 467.8% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,284,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,908 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 201,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 130,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

