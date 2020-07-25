7,114 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $227,810.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,028,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,458 shares of company stock worth $6,954,796. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.