3,885 Shares in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Neenah by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $803.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.