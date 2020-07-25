Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NUEM stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

