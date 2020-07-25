Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $155,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 102.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 594,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,315,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,671 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $36.20 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

