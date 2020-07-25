6,812 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $494,000.

BSEP stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

