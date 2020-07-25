Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,071 Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

