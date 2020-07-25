Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $157,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,245 shares of company stock valued at $370,079. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

