Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $158,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,462,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,437.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

