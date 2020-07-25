Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $169,000 in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf (NYSEARCA:SCIF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vev India Growth Leaders Etf by 15.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCIF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Vev India Growth Leaders Etf has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

