Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $168,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $5,944,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 288,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 130.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 182,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

ACRE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

