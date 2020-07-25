Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $157,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,138,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

MXI stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

