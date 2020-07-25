Pi Financial Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cormark reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.91.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.96. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.63.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

