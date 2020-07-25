FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

FVI opened at C$8.75 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,130.04. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

