FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.68.

Shares of ENB opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.73. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 308.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

