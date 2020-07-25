OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.91.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$7.99.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.