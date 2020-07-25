NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$114.00 to C$113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$44.00 and a one year high of C$96.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.82.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

