Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,187.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

