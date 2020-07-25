Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to Sell

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MAKSY stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

