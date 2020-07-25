Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.45 to $1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Husky Energy stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69.

