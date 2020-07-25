Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Panasonic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

