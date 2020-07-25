California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.45. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4,948 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

