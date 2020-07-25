Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will post $103.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.72 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $115.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $435.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.40 million to $438.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $469.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRLB opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.75. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

