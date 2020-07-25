Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce sales of $131.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $108.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $510.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $513.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $564.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

MTSI stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,565 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $15,761,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 725,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 177,193 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

