Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

PYPL stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. Paypal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,117,000 after buying an additional 1,901,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

