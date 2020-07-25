The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will announce sales of $480.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $509.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.20 million. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $550.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of CG opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,980,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,444,678,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 806,772 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

