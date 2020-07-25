SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVCBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Danske downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.69.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. Equities analysts predict that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.