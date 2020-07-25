Vanguard Energy Group (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Vanguard Energy Group (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanguard Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Vanguard Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $379.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy Group has a twelve month low of $177.90 and a twelve month high of $397.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.