$405.11 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $405.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the lowest is $338.05 million. Wendys reported sales of $435.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

