$49.75 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post $49.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $49.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $214.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $218.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $202.50 million, with estimates ranging from $200.20 million to $204.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

