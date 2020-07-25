$36.52 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report sales of $36.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $25.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $147.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.15 million to $147.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $192.09 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $195.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 569.0% in the first quarter. Accel London III Associates L.P. now owns 20,412,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after buying an additional 17,361,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

FVRR opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -51.72. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

