Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.29 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post sales of $27.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.32 million and the lowest is $23.92 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $49.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $160.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $175.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $212.66 million, with estimates ranging from $201.83 million to $223.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SALT shares. TheStreet cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period.

SALT stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

