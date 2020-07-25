Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $236.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce $236.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.50 million. Archrock posted sales of $238.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $918.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $922.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $914.43 million, with estimates ranging from $888.76 million to $940.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Archrock has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

