The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank cut The Unilever Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.80.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

