Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.90 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.94.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.