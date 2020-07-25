Scotiabank Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $72.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.