Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $92.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Myokardia will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock worth $5,398,161 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myokardia (MYOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.