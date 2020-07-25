Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

