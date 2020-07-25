Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TBK opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $639.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

