Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Vale stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

