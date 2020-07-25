VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for VALEO/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

VLEEY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut VALEO/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.05. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.