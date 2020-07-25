SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $61.98 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.