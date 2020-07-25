Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

CFG stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

