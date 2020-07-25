XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.25

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.25 and traded as low as $122.00. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 59,250 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on XPS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $248.89 million and a PE ratio of 33.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.44%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

