Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Shares of Petrolia Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BBLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 17,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Petrolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

Petrolia Energy Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
