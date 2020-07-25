GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

XPS Pensions Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.25
XPS Pensions Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.25
Petrolia Energy Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Petrolia Energy Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
GelTech Solutions Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
GelTech Solutions Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05
Eagle Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23
Eagle Financial Services Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23
Jones Soda Co. < USA > Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Jones Soda Co. < USA > Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93
North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report