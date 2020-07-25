GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

