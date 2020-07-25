North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 15,853 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,332.17% and a net margin of 87.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.37% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

